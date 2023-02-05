forecast

Milder Air Returns on Sunday After Record Cold

Sunday Night is mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the lower and middle 30’s.

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

After record cold, milder air makes a quick return on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures will be well into the middle 40’s.

Sunday Night is mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the lower and middle 30’s.

On Monday a few more clouds for the Cape and Islands as a rain system stays off shore, but is close to throwing a few showers onshore South and East. Highs in the upper 40’s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy, some rain showers possible in the evening. Highs in the lower 40’s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wednesday starts out partly cloudy, then, becoming mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 50.

Thursday, calls for partly cloudy skies, showers possible later in the day. Highs in the middle and upper 40’s.

Friday is cloudy, with rain arriving later in the day. Highs in the upper 40’s. Expect rain for Saturday, with temperatures in the middle 40’s. A trend of temperatures generally above average continues into next week.

More on the cold weather

wind chill Feb 3

Mt. Washington Observatory's Cat Is Grumpy, But Not From the -32° Temperature

Boston 13 hours ago

Wang Theatre in Boston Evacuated as Record-Low Temps Cause Sprinkler System to Break

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBostoncold weatherwind chill
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us