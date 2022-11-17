Mix of Sun and Clouds Thursday; Chilly Weather Here to Stay

There's a mix of sun and clouds in store for us on Thursday, with breezy conditions. A few flurries are possible well north, highs will be in the middle 40’s. Overnight, expect clear and colder conditions, with lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Friday brings mostly sunny weather, but will be chilly. Highs will make it to the middle 40’s, and flurries are possible over northern New England. Friday night will be clear and quite cold, with lows only in the middle and upper 20’s.

Moving to the weekend, Saturday should be mostly sunny and cold. Some clouds move in Sunday, and there's a chance for a flurry or sprinkle in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Heading into the holiday week, Monday is set to be mostly sunny, chilly and dry with highs in the lower 40’s.Tuesday will also bring sunshine, and will be a touch warmer, and similar conditions will continue through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be milder with increasing clouds. Late day rain or snow is possible. Highs will be near 50.