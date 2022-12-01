Mix of Sun and Clouds Thursday; Cold Wind Lingers

Overnight, the rain is tapering off, and skies are slowly clearing. Gusty winds remain, though, with overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Feels-like the 20’s in most spots.

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a cold wind. A few flurries or snow showers are possible in higher elevations. Highs in the lower 40’s. Friday is set to be mostly sunny and less windy. Seasonable highs in the middle 40’s.

Saturday will bring rain and wind, along with very mild temperatures; highs will be in the upper 60’s. To close out the weekend on Sunday, look for sun and clouds. The day will be breezy and cool, with highs in the lower 40’s.

Monday is mostly sunny and milder, highs In the middle 40’s. Rain returns late Tuesday, with mild highs near 50. Wednesday, rain and wind, with highs around 50.