More sunshine hits New England as light showers roll in mid-week

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with morning sunshine on tap. On Sunday afternoon and evening, some clouds will build, and winds become a bit gusty. High temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s.

New England will be greeted by more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and nighttime lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Metro West has the potential for patchy frost early Tuesday morning. Protect any sensitive plants if possible.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

On Wednesday, rain chances increase with scattered light showers. The rain is not anticipated to be heavy, more of a mist and drizzle. Rain totals will be less than 1". On the other side of the midweek rain, high temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the low 50s.

To finish the week, high pressure will build back over the Northeast, bringing more dry and stable conditions for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures returning to what's typical for this time of year.