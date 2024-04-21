Boston weather forecast

More sunshine hits New England as light showers roll in mid-week

The 10-day forecast shows sunny skies and warm temperatures with scattered shower coming in later in the week

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with morning sunshine on tap. On Sunday afternoon and evening, some clouds will build, and winds become a bit gusty. High temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s.

New England will be greeted by more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and nighttime lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Metro West has the potential for patchy frost early Tuesday morning. Protect any sensitive plants if possible.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

On Wednesday, rain chances increase with scattered light showers. The rain is not anticipated to be heavy, more of a mist and drizzle. Rain totals will be less than 1". On the other side of the midweek rain, high temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the low 50s.

To finish the week, high pressure will build back over the Northeast, bringing more dry and stable conditions for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures returning to what's typical for this time of year. 

More weather stories

forecast 23 hours ago

Conditions improve on Saturday before dry and sunny Sunday

forecast Apr 20

Rainy Saturday to kick off the weekend

forecast Apr 19

Rain to start the weekend, but it ends with lots of sunshine

This article tagged under:

Boston weather forecastBoston weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us