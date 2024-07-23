Morning rain lingers, impacting Boston's Tuesday commute

The order of the day is timing and placement of the rain. While the heaviest seems to sit out over the ocean, there are still some spots that could get tangled up in a few downpours Tuesday morning, especially northwest of Interstate 495.

Like all tropical plumes such as this, it's hard to pin down the timing and intensity of the rain.

And it's not just Tuesday. Another round of heavy rain is possible in spots Wednesday, as another system moves through. Here again, the downpours seem to focus on southeast Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands.



Most of it should fall in the late morning and early afternoon.

High humidity is here to stay through much of the week, but this time around, the temperatures won't be nearly as hot. Highs manage the low 80s Tuesday and the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Far cry from the steam bath in the low 90s last week.

As we near week's end, the humidity drops and the skies clear. Already loving the setup for the weekend with sunny skies and light sea breezes.