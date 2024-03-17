Mostly clear St. Patrick's Day before a cooler week ahead

A cold front slides off shore this afternoon leaving us with improving conditions along with a gusty west wind. Cloud cover will be variable through the mid-afternoon with some sunny breaks and the risk for a pop up shower, that threat lasts through this evening. A gusty west wind will develop with gusts up to 30mph through early tonight.

Other than a gusty west wind, the St. Paddy’s Day Parade in Southie should go off as planned, but watch out for a stray shower/sprinkle through the mid-afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s south, 40s far north.

Clouds clear out overnight with chilly conditions, but temps will stay slightly above average with lows in the mid 30s around the metro area, bit cooler north and west, upper 20s to low 30s far north. A gusty west wind will diminish overnight but is expected to kick up again Monday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The work week starts off on the dry side with some morning sunshine, giving way to a few afternoon clouds,a rain/snow shower not out of the question across western and northern areas. Wind will pick up a bit in the afternoon out of the west before diminishing during the evening. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s south, 40s north, 30s across the higher terrain.

Slightly cooler Tuesday, the first day of Spring, with a blend of clouds and sun, still the risk for mountains flurries and snow showers, vernal equinox occurs at 11:06pm Tuesday night. A quick moving upper-level system slides through the region Wednesday kicking off snow showers over the northern mountains and snow/rain showers south by late in the day. The rest of the week stays on the cool side with the potential for more unsettled conditions by the weekend.

Have a great St. Patrick’s Day!