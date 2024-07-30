Mostly dry across New England Tuesday with another risk of localized flash flooding

We woke up Tuesday to devastating flash flooding across the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont.

This flooding occurred after 3 to 8 inches of rain fell, leading to washed out roads and water rescues. This event is a 1,000-year flood event. Meaning it has a 1 in a 1,000 chance of happening in any given year (or a .1% probability).

Any storm that develops Tuesday could bring another chance at localized flash flooding, though much of New England will be dry. A flood warning remains in place for parts of Vermont through 4 p.m. Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.

This afternoon brings us some sun and clouds as an area of low pressure moves slowly across Maine Tuesday.



This leads to instability and some pop-up showers across northern New England at any point through sunset. Not everyone will see these showers or storms, so much of the day will be dry, more humid and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Heat index values will be in the mid-90s. Wednesday will be in the mid-80s with a chance for scattered showers and storms as another system moves in.

Humidity sticks around for a while and dewpoints in the 60s to 70s remain through at least this weekend. We keep a slight chance for showers or storms on Thursday, while temperatures heat up to the low 90s.

More heat and humidity will be around through this weekend as we see wave of storms or showers from time to time. Plenty of dry times through the weekend, too.

Stay tuned on the updated forecast this week.