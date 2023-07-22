Mostly sunny Saturday starts a warming trend in New England

After another very active weather day across New England, we will finally see things settle down over the weekend!

Some folks will need the weekend to dry out with a few spots getting around 6 inches of rain on Friday. Outside of a stray shower on the Cape this morning, we are looking forward to a dry weekend for the vast majority of us!

We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs climbing into low to mid 80s by Saturday afternoon. The wind will blow from the west around 5 to 10 mph.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sunday will be another stellar day with a good amount of sunshine and warm afternoon highs. This drier weather pattern will hang around for the first half of the upcoming week too.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the 80s to around 90 by the end of the week. With the increase in warmth will also come an increase in humidity. That will lead to the chance for a few more showers and storms by the end of the week and into next weekend.