Here are New England areas that'll be most impacted by Debby remnants

A lot of clouds around Friday with warm temperatures and scattered showers as we find ourselves on the eastern side of the remnant of Debby.

Not a lot of action is expected from this storm across eastern New England during its duration, but western and northern areas of the region will be closer to the storm's center feeling more of its effects.

In terms of rainfall, flood watches are up for northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire, this is the area where we could see upwards of 3+ inches of rain. Further south and east, an inch or two and closer to the coast, less than an inch of rain is expected.



That's not to say a few localized downpours may produce a bit more. As a matter of fact, the storm is moving so fast, the western half of New England will start Saturday off dry with perhaps some sunshine.

Eastern New England will hold onto the rain showers early Saturday morning, which will be exiting the greater Boston area around 7 a.m. and by noontime, the last of the showers will be moving out of northern and DownEast Maine.

As far as wind is concerned, 30 to 40 miles per hour gusts will move through coastal and northern New England later this evening and overnight Friday night and exiting by the mid-morning hours.

Wind advisories are up for coastal Connecticut and portions of northern Vermont.

Sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity will be the theme once again as we close off the second half of the weekend through the middle of next week.

Have a great Friday!