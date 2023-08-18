New England's severe weather moves out, setting up lovely weekend

Mother Nature sure had things rocking and rolling for New England to start our Friday, but the severe threat will be lower for the rest of the Friday and Friday night.

The morning’s storms brought wind damage and likely a couple of tornadoes to southern New England — Damage assessments are still being done to determine intensity and path length.

Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts saw strong thunderstorms early Friday, prompting severe weather and tornado warnings in parts of New England.

But we won’t have to worry about severe weather this weekend. It’ll be a split, with clouds and cooler weather on Saturday and warm sunshine for Sunday.

We will see a partly cloudy sky Friday evening and most of the night. By first thing Saturday morning, clouds will be returning to the area as the main part of the upper-level low front rotates through New England. The clouds will help keep temperatures down mostly in the 70s.

While there could be a few stray showers around, the overall rain chances on Saturday are low.

Sunday will be a warm, summer-like day! That’s something we really haven’t seen a whole lot of recently. Highs will soar into the 80s to around 90 by Sunday afternoon.

The next storm system will move in late Monday and may generate a few showers, but the overall coverage will be pretty isolated.

The middle part of next week looks quieter and drier.