New Year's Weekend Promises Warm Weather, With Rain & ‘Champagne' Showers

The year will end on a high note, with record breaking temperatures of Friday carrying into New Year’s Eve for New England.

Temperatures will run 10-15° above average, with most areas of Southern New England reaching the mid 50s.

Saturday will start with cloudy conditions across the region, as a weather system approaches. Those clouds will prohibit the region from warming as quickly as Friday, but the day is still mild. A band of showers sets up across the South Coast just before midday, with rainfall filling in for Eastern Massachusetts between 4pm and beyond.

The day isn’t a complete washout though. There will be breaks in steady the rain, but drizzle and showers are around through midnight. Some of the forecast guidance suggests rain clears out by midnight. While that isn’t necessarily the case, the atmosphere does start drying by that point as the steady rain exists.

Most accumulations will be on the lower end of the scale, collecting less than half an inch. The exception being across Buzzards Bay, the Cape and Islands, as rain starts earlier. Brief moments with wind gusts between 10 and 20 miles an hour are likely after sunset.

Behind the front, Sunday is cooler but still above average with highs in the lower-to-mid 50s, and high temperatures on Monday settle into the lower 50s, upper 40s. We’ll continue to stay in the warmer sector of air, with the peak of the warmup arriving next Wednesday, with highs in the 60s. There is another rain maker on the way next Wednesday, and it seems like that will put an end to our winter warm up.