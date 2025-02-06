Snow much more? Thursday's storm just the start of Boston's snowy stretch

Heads up — Thursday's winter storm isn’t the only system we’re tracking in Boston. In fact, several inches of plowable snow are possible this weekend, and next week could deliver even more snow!

Thursday is a First Alert as we continue tracking a mix of snow and freezing rain in the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until the evening.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here, and track the storm with the interactive radar below.

Snow began falling over Greater Boston earlier Thursday morning. As we continue moving through the day, the snow will transition into freezing rain for parts of the region. A light glaze is possible, but we don’t expect the ice to cripple our area. Still, be careful while walking on sidewalks. Some bridges and overpasses could be slick as well.

Precipitation is expected to end before 6 p.m. for most of our area.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low- to mid-30s. Then, temperatures will likely rise into the mid- to upper-30s later Thursday night. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

On Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

Our next winter system arrives Saturday night. That means that if you have plans Saturday morning and afternoon, you’ll be fine! In fact, we’re expecting sunshine and clouds and highs in the lower 30s.

But by Saturday night, let’s stay alert! Another winter storm is expected to move into southern New England through at least Sunday afternoon. The storm has the potential to produce the most snow we’ve seen so far this season.

In fact, some of our forecast models say we could see more than 6 inches of snow Sunday in parts of the Boston area! So, Sunday is a First Alert to give you a heads up.

The forecast could change, but now is the time to begin preparing for a potential storm that could bring widespread plowable snow to the region.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the potential for 6 inches or more of snow Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9, 2025, across most of Massachusetts and northern New England, as well as parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Most of the snow will exit the region by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will give us a brief break from the wintry weather before more snow pushes in Tuesday into Wednesday.

Then, more snow arrives next Thursday. Stay with your NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for constant winter weather updates.