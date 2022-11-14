Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November.

There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.

The dry and cool air in place extends far south, into the southeast U.S., and far to the west – all the way to the West Coast! This expanse of chilly air over North America assures the new weather regime won’t be short-lived for New England, with high temperatures generally in the 40s for the duration of the 10-day forecast, with a few notable exceptions.

Overnight low temperatures will regularly dip below freezing, regionwide, and Monday night starts that trend with widespread 20s and 10s outside urban centers under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday’s morning sun will fade as clouds gradually increase and thicken for an overcast afternoon – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft ahead of a storm center developing out of the Gulf of Mexico and Lower Mississippi River Valley Monday night and reaching a position near Cape Cod by Wednesday.

When Will It Snow in Massachusetts, New England?

As moisture increases, clouds will be followed by rain and snow – with an easterly wind and a relatively warm ocean, snowflakes will be reserved for the deep interior. While they may only briefly make an appearance in northern Connecticut or southern Worcester County, they will last longer the farther north one is.

How Much Will It Snow?

In fact, our First Alert Team is predicting a widespread 6 to 12 inches of snow in northern New England, with amounts decreasing to the south. A couple of inches are likely in the Monadnock Region and Berkshires, and even an elevation-dependent coating to 2 inches in the Worcester Hills to southern New Hampshire, with higher terrain seeing the higher amounts.

Traffic Impacts From the Storm

While roads will remain wet near and inside of I-495 and in much of southern New England, the high terrain locations will see slick conditions developing predawn Wednesday into Wednesday morning, and snowier spots of northern New England will contend with full-on winter storm conditions Wednesday.

As quickly as the storm rolls in overnight Tuesday night, it rolls out Wednesday evening, leaving a return to cool, dry and quiet weather for the end of the week and start of the weekend, with the next disturbance close enough for snow and rain showers arriving for another quick hit – and likely less substantial impact – Sunday.