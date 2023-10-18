On-and-off sun throughout Wednesday — with minimal rain

Our pattern of gray skies and cool temperatures continues for another day.

Wednesday morning will features temperatures in the upper 30s, to low 40s. The day will have minimal rain, as high pressure continues to nestle in.

Spots of sun will appear on and off throughout the day too. Winds are overall calm too, out of the south and southwest. We’ll really need to relish and enjoy the drier air Wednesday and Thursday, because its short-lived getting into another weekend. A developing cold front will enter the region Friday evening, and bring widespread showers throughout the overnight.

Saturday starts wet too. Right now, rain is present throughout much of the day, with little room for outdoor activities. The better weekend day is likely Sunday as drier air comes in. The day will be breezy too under west-northwest winds, between 10 and 20 miles an hour.

Sunday kicks off the arrival of cooler temperatures for the week. Seasonable averages for Oct. 22 to 26 are around 62 degrees. We’ll have highs near 58 degrees. The cool will really be felt Monday and Tuesday mornings, with frost conditions likely to occur as morning lows are between 37and 42 degrees.