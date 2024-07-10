Ongoing heat, humidity persist across Mass., storms possible to the north

The heat is unyielding. Highs again soar to the low 90s as blazing sun mixes with drifting clouds Wednesday. The heat index is merciless, too.

We should peak in the low 100s in many spots Wednesday. Take it slow and easy if you're not in an air conditioned environment or if you're working outside. Heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke can come on quickly with these conditions.

Drink plenty of cold water and make sure your pets have fresh, cold water, too (I put ice cubes in my dog's bowl. He's a big fan).

We're on storm watch Wednesday, too. Strongest storms seem to be across western New England this afternoon. Places like North Adams, Massachusetts, and Brattleboro, Vermont, are under the gun for damaging winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes.

Storms closer to us will be few and far between and much weaker in comparison.

Not as hot Thursday temp-wise, but we're still very humid. Storms again will be elusive, with many of us coming away rain-free.

As a weaker weather system nudges into the area Friday and Saturday, our storm (and downpour) threat will go up.

I'm advertising a bit less humid air for Sunday, but the heat will still be with us. In fact, early next week has heat wave potential.

Stay cool!