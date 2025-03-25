When and how to see the partial solar eclipse this weekend in New England

Set your alarm this Saturday morning! Many of us here in New England might catch a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse — if you don’t oversleep, and if Mother Nature doesn’t rain on our parade.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. Unlike some solar eclipses, where the moon blocks the entire disk of the sun, during the go-round this Saturday the moon will only block part of the sun, creating a partial solar eclipse.

We’ll only have a few minutes before the eclipse reaches its peak here in the Boston area!

According to TimeandDate.com, the partial eclipse will begin around 5:24 a.m. Saturday. But we won’t be able to see the event from its beginning in Boston.

Why? Sunrise in Boston isn't until 6:31a.m. That’s when the sun will be near the horizon, and by the time we start seeing the eclipse, it’ll be just minutes before the event reaches its peak around 6:38 a.m.

Since the sun will be near the horizon during maximum eclipse, it’s best to find a high point in the area to view it, or find an unobstructed area along the immediate coast. But wherever you are, look east!

Be careful though — make sure you protect your eyes while looking at the sun! You must wear special glasses to view this event to avoid damage to your eyes. Do not wear your regular sunglasses. They won’t offer the protection you need.

The partial eclipse will end around 7:07 a.m.

Here’s the caveat with Saturday’s viewing of the eclipse: We’re expecting clouds and potential showers here in Greater Boston, which will likely obscure our view of the event. We’ll keep you posted.

But if you’re willing to take a drive to see it, Maine might be the best place to be, if Mother Nature plays along!

Quoddy Head State Park, South Lubec Flats and Presque Isle may offer the best views of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday. It’s in these places that you might actually see a rare “solar horn” (or double sunrise as some call it) with the moon creating a crescent sun above the horizon during sunrise.

Experts also say areas in Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, will offer great views of the eclipse, too!

We’ll see our next partial solar eclipse in Boston on Aug. 12, 2026.