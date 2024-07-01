forecast

Workweek starts off with lower humidity, spot showers

By the Fourth of July, Thursday, a small shower chance returns along with warmth and humidity. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 80s with a 20 to 30% chance of rain

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lots of sunshine heading our way for the holiday week. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a noticeable dip in humidity.

A shower or two possible midday, but that will move out by late afternoon and clear out those skies into the evening.

Boston is looking clear and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Monday in the upper 70s, temperatures climbing each afternoon between Monday and Thursday.

Low rain chances linger for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be pushing 90 degrees by the week after the fourth. 

