Partly cloudy weather for First Night Boston

After several days in a row of cloudy, showery weather, we’re finally starting to see some drier air move into New England just as 2023 comes to a close.

With the drier air also comes cooler air, but not drastically colder. The sky will begin to clear out tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s to around 30 overnight tonight.

We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine on Sunday with highs mostly in the mid 40s. If you are planning on ringing in the New Year out and about (including First Night Boston), there won’t be much to worry about weather wise. We will see a partly cloudy sky Sunday night. Temperatures will be around the freezing mark as we ring in 2024.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The rest of the week ahead has fairly tame weather with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be seasonal with mostly a mix of 30s and 40s.

Low rain chances stick around until a few showers may return by next Thursday. Have a safe and happy New Year!