Parts of Mass. see snow Wednesday morning; Watch out for some slick spots

Snow showers are clinging to the coast — particularly the South Shore — into the afternoon. Accumulations will be scant at the water's edge, but west of Route 3 and east of Route 24, we have a shot at an inch or two.

This also includes towns near the Canal and Falmouth/Mashpee as well. Orientation of the wind (from the northeast) will help feeds the snow showers, but their fickle intensity and movement will be wildcards Wednesday.

Elsewhere, it's not much more than a passing flurry or brief snow shower. And later in the afternoon, the sun may poke out across northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

High temperatures all around are cold both Wednesday and Thursday. Many spots stay in the mid-30s, but a lucky few nudge the upper 30s. Sunshine returns Thursday and we begin the warmup on Friday with more sun in the forecast.

Even the start of the weekend looks bright — and milder. We will hit the low 50s in most spots and await the arrival of a strong storm on Sunday.

This storm will swing a vigorous cold front our way, but before it gets here, we'll see the wind increase and the heavy rain come together.

This band of rain and wind could carry into early Monday, but the timing has been a bit jumpy in the latest model runs.

We'll narrow it down in the days to come and fine-tune the intensity of the rain and wind.