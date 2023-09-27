Pleasant conditions over New England, but tracking a chance of rain Friday

Our dry weather remains Wednesday afternoon, as a high pressure hangs tight over New England.

Wednesday, we enjoy sunnier skies, but keep below-average temperatures, as the wind off the ocean droops highs in the mid-60s along the coast. Lighter wind allows for a more comfortable feel out there as our skies remain rain-free through Thursday.

A coastal low off the Mid-Atlantic will move upwards clipping into southern New England this Friday, spreading into central Massachusetts by the afternoon and possibly reach as far north as the Monadnock Region and the Merrimack Valley to central New Hampshire into Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through then and our skies will clear up by Sunday into next week.

Temperatures will get ready to rise back in to the mid-70s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will keep the ship sailing into much of the week.