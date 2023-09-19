Pleasant weather ahead through the work week

After inches of rain Monday in main cities and towns, we’re drying out across the region Tuesday. The wind is certainly aiding in that process with numerous gusts 20 to 30 mph.

The wind won’t be as strong Wednesday, with only occasional gusts to 20 mph. High pressure is the main feature on our maps for the next several days providing us with a fantastic stretch of early fall weather; expect cool mornings, mild afternoons with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

It’s the time of year you probably want to have a long sleeve or zip-up in the morning but can shed that layer later in the day. Same goes for the kids as they head to school. And while this weather is great for outdoor plans, it’s important to note that if you’re headed to the beach, there’s a moderate threat for rip currents.

Meanwhile, clouds will increase from south to north late in the day on Friday ahead of some unsettled weather this weekend. A disturbance off the coastline of Florida will develop and try to organize as it moves northward, bringing an increased risk of wet weather to the south coast of New England by later Saturday and the southern half of the region Saturday night.

High pressure is going to try and battle back, which may mean enough dry air hangs on to limit our threat for rain to just showers Sunday and heading into the start of next week. There are many details to keep an eye on, so for now, you’ll see the elevated chance of wet weather returning in our exclusive 10-day forecast.