Possible storms expected on Saturday afternoon

The forecast isn’t perfect this weekend. But it isn’t washed out either.

Today is the coolest of the two, with lots of clouds and limited sun. Storms will fire up, but they seem limited to the afternoon.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Rough timing shows them forming in the mid-afternoon and pushing out in the early evening. Sunday is a bit trickier. Timing could be as late as 5-7pm (later with some guidance), but we’re much more unstable, so we could pop a few storms in the mid-afternoon again.

Get all severe weather alerts for your area here, and track live radar below:

Each round of storms has the potential to be strong or severe in isolated spots. That means the nastiest storms could have strong, gusty winds, hail, and torrents of rain.

Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans and prepare to take cover.

Monday continues the stormy theme as the front finally crosses the area. We’ll grab a batch of cooler, less humid air, then watch temperatures spike up into the upper 80s again by Wednesday.

Despite that warm day, it appears the high heat and humidity will NOT return anytime soon.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!