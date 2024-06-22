forecast

Possible storms expected on Saturday afternoon

Additionally, we issued a First Alert for the possibility of strong to severe storms developing in Greater Boston Saturday afternoon/evening and again on Sunday evening

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The forecast isn’t perfect this weekend. But it isn’t washed out either.

Today is the coolest of the two, with lots of clouds and limited sun. Storms will fire up, but they seem limited to the afternoon.

Rough timing shows them forming in the mid-afternoon and pushing out in the early evening. Sunday is a bit trickier. Timing could be as late as 5-7pm (later with some guidance), but we’re much more unstable, so we could pop a few storms in the mid-afternoon again.

track live radar below:

Each round of storms has the potential to be strong or severe in isolated spots. That means the nastiest storms could have strong, gusty winds, hail, and torrents of rain.

Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans and prepare to take cover.

Monday continues the stormy theme as the front finally crosses the area. We’ll grab a batch of cooler, less humid air, then watch temperatures spike up into the upper 80s again by Wednesday.

Despite that warm day, it appears the high heat and humidity will NOT return anytime soon.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!

forecast
