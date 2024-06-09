Possible thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

A fast moving system will bring showers with a few embedded thunderstorms to New England this afternoon anywhere between 1/4” to 3/4” is expected, a few locally higher amounts across south/central Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The good new is that it is ‘fast moving’ and we’ll see improving conditions from west to east this afternoon. Expect showers in and around the Boston area with a few locally heavy downpours through the mid-afternoon, thereafter we’ll see clouds clearing along with some sunny breaks this evening.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Temperatures in the 60s early this afternoon, bouncing back up into the upper 60s to low 70s this evening. Conditions will continue to improve overnight tonight, but can’t rule out an isolated shower or sprinkle. Lows in the 50s.

The new work week starts off warm and mostly dry, but an upper level system over the region will keep the atmosphere a bit on the unsettled through Wednesday helping kick off isolated showers and storms during the afternoons. Heat and humidity makes a comeback later on this week as our winds turn more out of the south.

Have a great res of your Sunday!