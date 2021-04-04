Quiet Easter Sunday Across New England

Most of New England will be quiet for our Easter Sunday.

If you’re holding Easter egg hunts this morning or this afternoon, the weather will be calm. There is a coastal storm that’s forecasted to back in towards the coast, which means clouds will increase across Maine through the day with some rain and snow showers.

Clouds will fill along the entire coastline by tomorrow. It’s possible the Cape could see a few showers through the day. It will be breezy Monday with gusts climbing to 30 mph.

The rest of the week looks quiet except for showers late week and next weekend. Temperatures will be pleasant, in the mid to high 50s at the coast with 60s inland.

There isn’t any cold weather returning over the next 10 days. Next week, it’s possible that we could see a more significant round of rain – stay tuned.