Rain chances for this weekend on the decline

The weekend is nearing, and already nerves are fraying over the thought of more rain. Certainly if you haven’t been on top of the daily changes in the forecast, it already seems like a forgone conclusion. But the trends have changed in the last two days, and what looked like a partial washout is now looking like a mostly dry forecast. (At least for the majority of us central/eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.)

First off, Thursday is another mild day. Highs will once again leap to near 70 as the sun blends with clouds. We’ve been fortunate this week, sitting on the fairly mild/bright side of a cloudy, damp low pressure system parked far north of Ottawa. As this system finally begins to scoot, it will drop a batch of cool air over us tomorrow, dropping us into the low 60s areawide. It’s role in the coming weekend is the cornerstone of our drier weekend forecast, however.

With it positioned over the Maritimes, the jet stream will transport the drier air into the region from the north. This will stunt the front edge of rain Saturday, and then steer the storm farther away from us to the south Sunday. Not everyone is scot-free, however. Some showers could still sneak into the South Shore, Buzzards Bay and the Cape/Islands through Sunday. The rest of us should stay dry, cloudy and cool.

Another parting shot of some showers/sprinkles on Monday is possible, but our temps through the weekend and into early next week will remain cool. Highs only manage mid-50s with chilly nights in the 40s.

Enjoy the weekend and be well!