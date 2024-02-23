Rain hits Boston Friday morning before chilly weekend

Rain to greet us Friday morning. While it isn't intense, it will still slow you down through the commute. And although temperatures will bounce back to the low 40s, there's still a raw quality to the day. It certainly won't feel like a "warm up."

Nor will the weekend, as the colder air is shoved back into New England on a stiff northwest wind. "At least the sun's out," right? Well, here too the wind will make it feel chilly Saturday, and early morning Sunday will start pretty cold in the teens and low 20s. Sunday sees the wind back off almost completely. All in all, not the worst winter weekend.

And I'm using that term very loosely. As you know, there hasn't been much of a winter. And February has followed suit. So far this month, we haven't had a below freezing high temperature in Boston.

That has never happened in our recorded history dating back to the late 1800s. We came close in 2020 (1), in 2018/2017 (2) and last year (4). I'm noticing a trend here. I guess it was bound to happen in this very un-winter-like winter.

And it will continue next week. With a major warmup slated for midweek, we'll be knocking on the door of 60 degrees for the second time this month.

Showers should catch up to us as well, but the cold following this system is anything but.

Enjoy the sunny weekend and be safe!