Rain lingers on Sunday morning before cloudy end of weekend

A cloudy and wet stretch is on the horizon. While the rain is tapering off this morning, clouds and patchy fog are persisting through Sunday and Monday.

This overcast pattern may bring periods of mist and drizzle on Sunday afternoon. Rain chances increase Tuesday. Be ready for rain from Tuesday on. Of course there will be dry periods, but a conveyor belt of weather systems fuel rain chances each day from Tuesday through the weekend.

Despite the lack of sunshine in the upcoming week, it will remain mild. High temperatures to start the week will stay in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day, reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Temperatures dip slightly to the upper 40s by the end of the week. Above normal days continue for at least the next 10 days.