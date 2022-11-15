Rain or Snow? Here's What to Expect From This Week's Storm

A cold morning turns into a chilly day. There’s less wind, but the sun won’t be around for the duration.

Already our storm is marching towards New England. We’ll go overcast before the sun goes down, but the precipitation will hold back until we near midnight.

Most of the wintry precipitation – albeit limited – falls overnight. And it has very sparse covering across the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire. With cold holding on (for dear life) into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, some spots could see a coating to half inch of snow before a change to ice then rain. Elsewhere, it’s a cold rain. Later in the afternoon, the temperatures warm – significantly on the Cape/Islands where 60s come into play! Plan on 40s and 50s everywhere else. Despite the quick changeover and warmup, there may still be some slick secondary roads in Greater Worcester until 4-5 a.m. Wednesday, so plan for extra commute time in this area.

We’ll see the rain taper to mist and drizzle in the afternoon, then watch the clearing move in later into Wednesday night. Beware, however, as the winds shift, the cold returns overnight and Thursday morning.

The rest of the forecast is pretty low key. We stay chilly, dodge another storm (offshore) on Sunday, then see some slow moderation next week…right through Thanksgiving. Thankfully, no looming storm threat for travel day Wednesday, either.

Stay warm!