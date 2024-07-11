Rain returns this weekend as heat persists in Boston

Our heat and humidity is here to stay for a while. With some less humid periods from time to time. And any shower or storm that rolls through has the chance to produce localized flooding.

The intense rain across northern New England has led to roads washed out from flash flooding, and rivers at moderate flood stage, nearing major along the Winooski River in Vermont.

Gradual recession is forecast later Thursday to Friday. Localized flash flooding is possible with more scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday in northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The rain tapers overnight, but more isolated showers and storms pop up for Friday as the last remnants from Beryl move past us to our north.

Southern New England sees some drying air and sun this afternoon after a cold front passed through this morning. That's why we had a few showers.

The dewpoints actually lower a bit inland but they will still be noticeable in the 60s. While Cape Cod remains stuck in the clouds, with isolated showers and intense humidity through Thursday night.

Highs around Boston will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with heat index values in the mid-90s.

If you are heading to the beach, our rip current risk is very high along the south coasts. And offshore waves are 2 to 4 feet with 4 to 7 feet breakers due to the gusty southwest wind. This wind will gust up to 30 miles per hour Thursday, with small craft advisories offshore.

Friday brings us slightly less humid air with another round of scattered thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and highs in the mid-80s.

By Saturday, we have a wave of low pressure from the south that will swing in rain and thunderstorms across southern New England. This is forecast to start up Friday overnight, through Saturday afternoon with slow improvement and drying late day.

Highs will again be in the 80s with high humidity. By Sunday, we actually heat up to the low 90s with sun, but our humidity is actually much lower!.