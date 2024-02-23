Rain showers continue Friday, cold air arrives for the weekend

A weak system will slide through New England Friday afternoon keeping us unsettled through early Friday night.

Rain showers will continue through Friday evening across eastern areas before shutting down early, they'll be a bit more persistent across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape due as another area of low pressure develops south of New England and spins more moisture back toward the coast.

Showers over the Cape will come to an end late Friday night with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in as colder air moves into the area.

The rest of New England will see clouds decreasing overnight with a northwest wind increasing helping to usher in colder air. Lows Friday night drop into the teens and 20s north, mid 20s to low 30s south.

Winter returns in time for the weekend, but we'll also be on the dry side as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday will reach the low 30s, 20s north along with a gusty northwest wind which will make it feel much colder 1 wind chills will be running in the teens south, single digits to low teens north.

Also, there may be some leftover moisture on a few of the roadways early Saturday, so keep an eye out for icy spots (black ice), mainly where temperatures drop close to or below freezing — most roads should be fine.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night will allow temperatures to really drop across the north with lows expected to be in the teens and single digits with a few of the colder valleys dropping to or below 0. Not as cold across the south with lows in the teens and low 20s — a gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the single digits for a time before it diminishes Sunday morning.

We stay on the cold side Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slightly below average, in the upper 30s south, low to mid 30s north with lighter winds.

The cold shot is short lived, as we’re forecasting another warmup next week, especially the mid-week period with highs expected to reach the upper 50s, low 60s aren't out of the question either.

We may also be dealing with a few showers as well as a frontal boundary will be nearby which is featured on our 10-Day Forecast.