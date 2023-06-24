Rain takes over New England on Saturday afternoon

We were awakened by rain & showers that spread across all of the south. All of this rain is now pushing northeast taking over much of northern New England through the afternoon.

Our weather along the south is trending drier for the second half of this evening with the exception of a few sprinkles still possible and the chance for a few diurnal-storms north and west of Boston in the late afternoon/early evening.

Otherwise, the evening and night are trending good for enjoying a Saturday night and Sunday morning. Fog will develop overnight into sunrise which may reduce visibility below ¼ of a mile in spots.

Sunday morning start off foggy but dry in the sense of rain. Clouds will give way to some sunshine through out the afternoon which may also help develop a few storms across northern New England and Massachusetts.

These storms may favor lightning & localized heavy rain. Overall, it will be another warm & humid day across all of the region with highs that step into the upper 70s to 80s for most.

Monday will feature more widespread rain, with the chance of precipitation extending into the end of the Exclusive 10-day forecast. In summer set ups such as this, we’ll see a daily afternoon potential for a storm or two driven by the daytime heating and the moisture availability dominating New England.

Dew points will stay tropical into the end of the week with a slide in temperatures that will dip to the lower end of the 70s by then.