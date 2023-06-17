Rainy start to the weekend in New England

Saturday morning starts damp across the region as an upper level system is centered overhead. Showers start early Saturday morning, first scattered, then more widespread.

We’re anticipating light-to-moderate rainfall rates through the morning, with scattered activity. By noon, as heavier rain builds in, the chance for pockets of flooding likely appear.

This will be especially true since the ground will already be damp-to-wet from showers. After 3pm, thunderstorms will pop up across Central Mass, but with little energy to turn severe. High temperatures touch the low-to-mid 60s.

Early Sunday, the upper level energy becomes more displaced to the northeast, ultimate drawing in drier air, and shuts off most of the rainfall.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Father’s Day evening looks much drier and conducive for outdoor plans.

On Juneteenth, conditions are mostly dry with isolated showers between 3pm and 6pm. While much of the week will be dry, a warming trend takes hold on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of summer.

Next week as a strong ridge centers overhead, warmth moves in underneath it. This opens the door for temperatures to soar into the upper 80s with summer-like heat, and the first 90s of the year for others.