Rainy Sunday with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon

Well we’ve certainly kicked off the first full weekend of summer in soupy fashion.

It’s quite sticky out there and we’re going to staying humid for an extended stretch. The low clouds and fog in place this morning will gradually burn off and lift, giving way to breaks of sunshine for many this afternoon.

We’ll be warmer than we were yesterday, running well into the 80s (70s on Cape Cod). We won’t be as wet overall as yesterday either.

Aside from an isolated shower/sprinkle this morning, we’ll wait until afternoon for scattered thunderstorms to pop. Not everyone will see a storm and not every storm will be strong, but the risk is there for some torrential downpours, lightning and brief gusty wind.

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, but certainly have a backup plan in mind to seek shelter indoors should you need to. The timeframe of biggest concern today is 1-8PM, particularly north and west of Boston.

After that, it’s a very repetitive forecast: each day of this upcoming week will feature highs 75 to 80, high humidity and risk of showers and storms. No day looks like a complete washout, but the daily passing action will add up in the rain gauge.

Our exclusive guidance shows many of us picking up 1-2” of rain through midweek. The upper level low responsible for this stalled out pattern finally gets kicked out of here by another disturbance expected to arrive next weekend.

Behind it, we’ll finally see a return to fair weather and much less humid air just in time for the July 4th holiday.