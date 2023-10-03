Record high temperatures possible in New England on Tuesday

An amazing summer-like day is ahead for much of the region with record high temperatures possible for some communities. High pressure will provide us with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s just about everywhere thanks to a stiff west wind, which should keep the sea breezes at bay.

Temperatures won’t be too cool overnight with lows mostly in the 50s north, around 60 south with mostly clear skies and some areas of patchy fog.

Summer warmth stick around Wednesday with plenty of sunshine once again, but temperatures along the coast will be a bit cooler than Tuesday, thanks to a sea breeze setting up as high pressure shifts off shore. Highs reach the low to mid 80s again inland, upper 70s coast. Thursday is looking nice too, but temps will fall back a bit into the 70s for highs with a bit more in the way of humidity and an onshore wind as high pressure moves further to our east.

By the end of the week, clouds will be on the increase Friday ahead of a frontal system which unfortunately, looks to bring another round of rain in time for Saturday. A few lingering showers Sunday with cooler temperatures as more Fall like air replaces the unseasonably warm temps.

Have a great day!