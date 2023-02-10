Record Highs Already Reached Friday in Worcester, Providence, Hartford

Temperatures have been climbing rapidly across southern New England as of Friday morning through the afternoon. We’re setting new record highs on Friday, looking at temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots.

Providence, RI already broke a heat record this morning with 60°, old record was 58°, Worcester made it to 56° already breaking the old record of 55°, Hartford broke old record of 55° reaching 58°! Old records were set in 1909. (It's just 9:08 AM! Lets see how far up we go!) — Tania Leal (@TaniaLealTV) February 10, 2023

In Maine, however, temperatures have remained cold enough to keep the snow going. Snow reports are now over 7.5 inches in the crown of Maine and in Penobscot County north of Millinocket. Otherwise, reports range from 2 to 6 inches elsewhere in the state.

Vermont and New Hampshire haven’t seen the same action but reported over 2 inches far north. Another round of snow may accumulate from a dusting to 2 inches in Coos and Franklin Counties.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

New records already! Hartford, Providence, & Worcester broke their daily record highs this AM. Boston needs to beat 60 (set in 1899). #recordwatch pic.twitter.com/rsUx7B4994 — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) February 10, 2023

Otherwise, it’s a mild day across much of New England! The warmest cities will be in southeastern Massachusetts, but upper 50s will expand from Connecticut to Rhode Island and up to Boston. After this, a cold front will push east tonight allowing from a drop in temperatures taking us down to the 30s with colder wind chills as the wind is picking up to gust over 30 mph. It’s the weekend after all, so if you plan to be out and about this evening, take a warmer coat as you’ll need it on your way back home.

The weekend will overall be cooler than this Friday, but if you have to choose a day pay close attention to the differences they’ll have. Saturday is cooler but sunnier and Sunday is warmer but will see growing clouds as a coastal low approaches south. Most of New England will remain dry but the coast of southeastern New England will see some showers, a few flakes could be mixed in depending on temperatures and timing. Otherwise, Monday will keep the clouds around for the first half of the day.

Next week begins cool with highs in the low 40s growing to the 50s by the second half of next week accompanied by unsettled conditions. Rain will tag along Wednesday through Friday. While our following weekend is trending for another quick cold snap with highs in the lower 30s. Sunny skies Saturday with a warm-up on Sunday taking us back to the upper 40s.