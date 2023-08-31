Refreshing air arrives, with plenty of sun ahead in New England

Refreshing air has stalled over New England and a welcomed forecast of exceptional days come ahead.

Thursday's temperatures are featured by the northwesterly dry air and sunny skies that push us to the low 70s east, with upper 70s west. A few clouds, however, have remained along the South Coast as Idalia pushes out of the Carolinas and stretches humidity over parts of New Jersey.

Thursday night, we’ll see a cool drop in temperatures that will settle us down to the upper 40s and low 50s inland with upper 50s along the east and southeast coast, something we hadn’t seen in a while.

With more sunny afternoons coming along through the weekend, we’ll see a slow but steady rise in temperatures, especially inland, with highs that may climb into the upper 70s Friday with mid-80s Sunday among the valleys.

With a southwest flow by Sunday, humidity will also begin to creep up for which we may see an isolated sprinkle or quick shower, nothing to cancel outdoor activities over. By Monday, Idalia will be meandering offshore stalled by a high pressure system to its northeast and another along the mid-Atlantic. While the chance is low, this system may be pushed closer to our shores, humidity is likely to creep up towards our area due to its proximity.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jose formed overnight, the 11th named storm of the 2023 hurricane season. This is the ninth time since the start of records that the Atlantic has seen these many storms formed by August (1933, 1936, 1995, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2020 & 2021).