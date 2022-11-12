Remnants of Nicole Bring Downpours and Isolated Thunderstorms Could Impact Mass.

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain spread over all of New England through the end of Friday evening.

Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.

But there's good news: the rain will be out by midday Saturday. There’s a trick to it, though — Sunday will be much colder.

Timing the Rain:

So with rain over Connecticut and Vermont by 6 a.m., the showers will weaken a bit once they reach Boston around 8 a.m. Scattered showers will cover eastern New England by 9 a.m. and transition into Maine by midday.

Rainfall amounts will range from an inch and a half out west to half an inch near Boston.

While the risk of flooding remains low, some standing or ponding water might occur in areas with poor drainage or clogged storm drains.

When the Rain Will Stop:

The sun will be out by Saturday afternoon, with mild temperatures and a moist atmosphere.

The cold front pushes in after, bringing drier and colder air by Sunday morning in Vermont and into the rest of southern New England by Sunday afternoon.

Timing the wind:

While it's already breezy, the strongest wind took place around 10 p.m. Friday and peak around midnight, with over 50 mph wind gusts on the Cape and Islands. Isolated power outages may occur along the areas receiving the strongest winds, as well as tree limb damage in spots.

Wind gusts will gust around 45 mph in Bristol County, Plymouth County and southern Rhode Island, weakening for a few hours before picking up again by mid-morning and into Saturday early afternoon. Wind will slow down during the day but gust over 20 mph at times.

