Rising dew points to make for a humid feel in the coming days

Here comes the rain again. Although Thursday is more about “hurry up and wait” for the wet weather, the next couple of days will have us dodging the showers and storms.

I’m sure you already have a mental image of what that may look like. After all, we’ve seen plenty of gray and gloom (and washouts) in the past few weeks. But this cycle is a bit different. I’m not thinking we see ALL gray and ALL rain through next week (although that could certainly be the case Tuesday and Wednesday of next week). Instead, picture a hazy, warm spell of days, with sun in the background and an occasional pop up storm or slow-moving downpour. This will be the nature of any wet weather, since steering currents are so slow. This may pose some issues with runoff, and flash flooding is possible, especially in the higher terrain of central and western New England.

Humidity will pile on the water vapor, and make for an uncomfortable stretch. Dewpoints rise to near 70 and stay there from Friday into next week. While easternmost Massachusetts will NOT be under the hot zone for frequent rain/storms, we still may dodge a few into the weekend and will undoubtedly battle the fog at times – especially on the Cape/Islands.

We’ll keep an eye on any tropical systems (present and future) into next week, as the setup would favor drawing deep tropical moisture up the Eastern Seaboard.

Enjoy what you can of the weekend.