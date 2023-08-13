forecast

Rising humidity and morning showers in New England on Sunday

We should be able to salvage the rest of the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s for Sunday afternoon.

By Brian James

NBC Universal, Inc.

We will have a few more showers and storms around to start Sunday, but the sky will clear out for the afternoon hours.

We will get a bit of a lull before the next storm system heads our way by late Monday. That will give us the chance for additional showers and storms on Tuesday.

Highs will drop back into the upper 70s to around 80 both Wednesday and Thursday. From there, we will gradually warm back up into the mid 80s by the end of next week and next weekend.

Outside of a low chance for a few showers and storms on Friday, it looks like we will actually have a dry weekend next weekend!

