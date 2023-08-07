Scattered showers expected Monday as humidity increases

After glorious summer weather this weekend, humidity, showers and thunder will make a return to the forecast over the next couple of days. An approaching warm front will lift through the region on Monday, sparking scattered showers as early as the morning inland, lingering into the afternoon and early evening.

Instability is fairly limited Monday, meaning our threat for thunder is fairly low. An isolated rumble can’t be ruled out, mainly inland. High temperatures will top out in the 70s with increasing humidity throughout the day.

By Tuesday, low pressure and its associated cold front will sweep in, fueling scattered thunderstorms, a few of which could become severe. While the threat is isolated, some rotating storms, damaging wind gusts and localized flooding are the primary threats. Bottom line? The next couple of days will feature some unsettled weather, but it does not look like a washout by any means.

It is worth having the umbrella on standby and to be weather aware and prepped to seek shelter indoors if necessary (on Tuesday).

Behind this boundary, we’ll turn slightly less humid and enjoy a blend of sun and clouds on Wednesday. The end of the week brings multiple weak disturbances, which will mean the chance of a shower or thunderstorm for Thursday and Friday.

Right now, the weekend looks like it could feature some wet weather, mainly on Sunday, but we’ll have to monitor how these systems play out in the days ahead. Temperatures will generally run around or slightly above average, in the low to middle 80s as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.