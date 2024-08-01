Scorching temperatures, high humidity return for a 2-day stretch in Boston

The scorching hot temperatures have returned for a two-day appearance. The humidity is also a factor and so our "feels like" temps return to the mid to upper 90s both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Highs reach the low 90s for many in New England, too.

As you head out Thursday, the sky is not only hazy from the humidity, but also from wildfire smoke again. More smoke wafts above through at least Friday. And because of this, our air quality index is "moderate," meaning sensitive groups should limit their time outside.



As for any storms Thursday, northern New England and Maine again will see some pop-up storms or showers, though these will be far less in coverage compared to Wednesday.

Another hot day is upon us for Friday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 96. Scattered showers and storms will be around for mostly western New England Friday afternoon.

Eastern New England will see a late sea breeze, and this keeps away most of the rain chances.

More widespread rain moves in on Saturday and Sunday. The exact timing is still to be determined, but the overall idea is that we won't be a washout either day.

Highs "cool" a bit to the mid-80s both days, with still high humidity. By next week, our humidity decreases to comfortable levels as showers linger Monday.

By Tuesday drier weather returns and temps fall to the low 80s through at least midweek.