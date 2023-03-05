Seasonable Weather with Strong Winds on Sunday

Despite of a more cloudy day our temperatures climb into the 40s today. The wind switches out of the west northwest gusting over 20 mph this afternoon.

Most clouds will begin to depart on the second half of our afternoon which will allow for a clear sunset for some communities.

A high-pressure system will push in out of the west tonight and allow for fair skies.

Monday’s temperatures also climb into the 40s yet the breeze will kick in out of the north west gusting over 20 mph again.

It’s early Tuesday when we track two low pressure systems meandering near which could produce some snow showers along the far south west in parts of Connecticut and the Berkshires.

The other low pressure system is located over the Maritimes and will push into Maine allowing for some scattered snow showers, these same snow showers might travel further south in clip over north eastern Massachusetts late Tuesday. Some ocean-effect showers will be possible Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

While there are no big storms as of now in the short term forecast, next weekend could produce a more widespread low that could bring rain and a wintry mix into southern New England and the chance for snow in the mountains.