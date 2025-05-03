FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warnings across New England, more expected

Severe thunderstorms flashed across New England Saturday, prompting warnings in central and western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here. Track live radar below.

Today is a day to stay weather aware as more severe thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and will head towards Boston by the evening.

Much of the early part of the day stayed dry, with a couple of showers around, a gusty southwest breeze and temps around 80 under sunshine.

The South Coast, Cape Cod and islands will stay pretty cloudy and cool. This more stable airmass means they don’t see any severe storms Saturday.

But 2-10 p.m. is the timeframe that southern Vermont, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts were set to see severe storm chances. The storms develop ahead of a cold front and slowly sink southeast by the evening. They arrive in Boston 6-8 p.m.

Lightning and heavy rain is what most of us will see. Damaging wind is the biggest threat from any storm that quickly turns severe. Stay tuned for any watches or warnings today, and have a plan to seek shelter quickly if you hear thunder or see a developing storm in the distance at the ballpark.

The storms fizzle after sunset and as they head towards southern and southeastern Massachusetts around 8-10 p.m. Some showers are possible for everyone, along with fog and humid air overnight as temps stay in the 60s.

Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly cooler and, especially depending on where the stationary fronts will be, it looks like the front will be draped right across central Massachusetts, with Boston north of that frontal boundary, so temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s, falling to the 50s, perhaps with a northeast breeze as the day goes on.

Scattered showers will be off and on anytime in the afternoon, picking up in intensity and in coverage by late evening.

Next week starts off rather rainy as an upper level and cut-off low settles into the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 50s with low 60s and a bit of a sea breeze Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thursday seems to be the driest day of the week, with high temps approaching 70 degrees, keeping us cool at the coast though with that sea breeze. Friday will have scattered showers and 58 degrees, as a weak system moves by.

Then, for Mother’s Day weekend, we clear out our skies — there’s beautiful sunshine both days and a light sea breeze each day will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.