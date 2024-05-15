Showers and cool temperatures return to Boston Wednesday

Our foray into the 80s was short-lived. Cooler readings are expected Wednesday with a thickening cloud cover and a few faint, passing afternoon showers.

We'll keep sliding Thursday as the winds switch from south (Wednesday) to east/northeast. If this rings a bell, then you've been closely watching the weather over the past several weeks (month).

Our cool, and sometimes damp, onshore wind has been incessant, and the primary reason Boston has yet to crack 80 degrees.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There's nothing of that sort in the days ahead, although I think we sneak in a mild day on Friday. While our winds will be onshore along the coast, we could still nudge 70 inland.

The weekend isn't looking awful, but it's still not up to our mild mid-May standards.

Again, onshore winds will keep us in check, along with a steady supply of clouds. It's conceivable that we only manage 60 or so right at the coastline both days. At this point, both days also seem dry.