Clouds, isolated showers on Friday — and more wet weather Saturday

Thick and dense fog continues for another morning, with visibility reduced to near nothing. As the atmosphere warms, the fog should lift mid-to-late morning, as partly cloudy skies break through. Temperatures start in the low 60s for the morning, and warm into the upper 60s and low 70s across Boston and the Greater Metro areas. Along the Cape where the fog isn’t as quick to break away, high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

Scattered sprinkles and showers are likely across western Massachusetts and Worcester County midday on Friday. The showers push through Petersham northward, into Gardner and Ashby and across the state line. Most of these will be quick moving showers. Cloudy skies build in for Friday evening, with light sprinkles for the late-evening and overnight. We’re wedged in the middle of two rainmakers on Saturday. One is located to the west and it comes in as a cold front. The other system to our east, brings tropical downpours, with Tropical Storm Philippe. While we aren’t anticipating extreme impacts from the storm, it will keep us stuck in the clouds for a majority of the weekend. It seems as if the core of Philippe will stay just shy of the shore, with the heaviest rain paralleling the coast. That would increase the odds of downpours throughout the Outer Cape, Nantucket and through the New Hampshire seacoast.

Maine and northwestern New England are set to see the biggest rainfall impacts with likely higher amounts. While southeastern New England may see as little as a tenth of an inch of rain, western Massachusetts, northern Vermont and Maine likely get around one to two inches or more in localized areas, especially in northeastern Maine who may see the landfall of Tropical Storm Philippe late Saturday.

The heavy rain should push out through Sunday, increasing sunshine earlier in southern New England on the latter half of the weekend. We’ll see a blustery Sunday with temperatures in the 60s to 50s lasting through early next week. After that, highs ranging in the low 60s should stay below average through the rest of the work week with mostly dry skies.