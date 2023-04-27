Showers on Thursday, Then More Pleasant Conditions for Friday

Breezes off the water created a stable forcefield across eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday, preventing downpours from inching in from Worcester, Westborough and Hopkinton. On Thursday, that zone of protection falls, as an upper-level weather system rolls across the area. We’re not in “washout” mode, but showers will come and go as the day progresses. Late afternoon and evening will clear out as the mid and upper atmosphere dry out.

And that bodes well for a stellar Friday forecast. With highs sealed in the mid and upper 50s Thursday, Wednesday's mid 60s (upper 50s on the coast) will feel like a summer day. We’re likely to see some high clouds march in late day as our weekend storm system approaches.

We’re looking for dry times in a minefield of rainy blobs (techy weather term). So far, it seems we hold back the rain for the early part of Saturday, with light showers in the afternoon. Heavier rain will fall overnight, then spill into Sunday morning. After a few hours, it seems the sun may poke out for a few hours, as we head for the 60s. Steadier rain waits until late day and overnight Sunday night, then straight into Monday. Out of the entire 10 day period, it seems we have our best shot at 70 on Monday as the sun returns on a southwest (mild) wind.

Thereafter, we’ll play the game of sun, clouds, spot showers through the week until Cinco de Mayo. An upper level pool of very cold air aloft may mean that small hail is possible in an of those showers, but we’ll tackle that in subsequent forecasts.