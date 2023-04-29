Showers to Increase During Saturday Evening

It’s a cloudy Saturday, a few drops may pop up isolated here and there but the chance of showers will only increase this afternoon and evening.

While showers begin earlier over CT and parts of the west/southwest today, they’ll continue to spread northeastward through the evening, reaching Maine tonight and lasting through tomorrow morning. Our two disturbances this weekend will provide overcast conditions, an onshore breeze, rain & areas of fog/mist in parts of southern New England.

The steadiest rain area wide is greatest between the afternoon and evening producing tenths of an inch to half an inch. Tonight, fog may continue for eastern MA along with a few showers. However, a heavier rainfall event is expected tomorrow night with the chance of a few downpours & storms.

Highs today stay in the 50s, lows tonight will only fall a few degrees given the onshore flow and the remaining cloudy skies. Tomorrow temperatures will range from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. Monday may be the warmest day of the week with low to mid 60s, drying conditions and increasing sun.

Next week we’ll see daily chances for isolated to scattered showers Tuesday into late next week as another cutoff low stalls over New England. Temperatures will likely remain near normal to slightly below average for the rest of the week.