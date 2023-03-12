Significant Nor'easter to Impact New England from Monday Night to Wednesday Morning

A significant winter storm is expected to impact New England Monday night into Wednesday morning. Winter storm watches have been expended across all of the west from the Berkshires into parts of northern CT, RI and west of the I-95 corridor.

High wind watches have been issued for east coastal Mass from the Cape to the north Shore for Tuesday. Wind will gust upwards of 50mph, coastal Plymouth county may face up to 60 mph briefly before Boston sees wind gusts of near 50 mph. With downpours filling into the region and snow blowing in Worcester county, visibility will be low and treacherous roads will remain through Wednesday morning.

Snowfall amounts will vary with elevation, but the heaviest amounts will take place over the Berkshires, Worcester Hills, Litchfield hills and into southern VT to the Monadnock Region.

The uncertainty is how much snow will accumulate in the valleys and inside I-95 as the rain changes to snow Tuesday. The timing of that changeover and surface temperatures will play a critical role as to how much snow we end up with.

The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds will result in the risk of power outages inland with strong to damaging winds impacting southeastern MA. Minor coastal flooding may also impact the shoreline.

We dry out by Wednesday with sunny skies returning Thursday and highs climbing near the 50s by the second half of the week.