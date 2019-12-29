Snow and Sleet for the Region Tonight

Clouds continue to increase this afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring a wintry mess into New England tonight.

Snow and sleet will fall after dinner time across Western New England, while the South Coast will get mostly rain out of this system. Northeastern Massachusetts may see some snow before it transitions over to an icy mix.

Conditions will deteriorate overnight. Travel is not recommended. When we will see the chance for a wintry mix spreading east all the way into Boston with heavy snow falling across New Hampshire and Vermont.

The morning commute on Monday will be slippery, especially across the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires. There, we could get up to one inch of ice that will weigh down power lines and break tree limbs, so we can’t rule out some power outages.

Towns south of the Mass Pike will deal with heavy rain, with minor street flooding being an issue, especially for poorly drained areas.

The highest snow totals will be confined to the mountains of Northern New England where 3-6 inches is possible and some locations even getting a bit more, at the same time, the closer you are to the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border, the less snow you get with 1-3 inches possible.

This storm will linger into Tuesday afternoon with improving conditions for First Night Boston. Temperatures will be in the 30s under a clearing sky. We ring in 2020 with quiet and seasonable weather, ahead of another storm that arrives Friday with a chance for rain and possibly, another wintry mix. Colder air funnels through at the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast with highs in the low 30s.

