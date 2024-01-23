Snow returning Tuesday in Mass., New England: What to expect

We enjoyed a milder start to Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 20s and 30s for lows. Tuesday remains quiet across Boston with a few minor things going on elsewhere across the northeast as highs reach the 30s to 40s and increasing clouds.

There is a cold front moving through northern Maine where we had snow showers this morning, and crashing temperatures Tuesday. By Tuesday night, lows there will be 10-to-20. That cold air never makes it farther south. So, overall Downeast Maine will be in the 20s, with 30s in southern New England.

A wintry mix approaches southwestern Connecticut throughout the day with some light snow or flurries spreading northeast through Connecticut, Rhode Island and western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Light snow accumulation is expected through early Wednesday with a coating to 1 inch around Boston, most of Massachusetts, Providence and Hartford. Around 2 to 3 inches of snow in the Berkshires, Green Mountains and southern New Hampshire.

We are watching for some ice in the form of freezing rain Wednesday morning to afternoon in higher terrain before temperatures warm in the afternoon to near 40.

As a near stationary front becomes a warm front and lifts north for Thursday, we see scattered rain across southern New England Thursday into Friday.

The mountains will get more of a wintry mix then changing to rain Thursday into Friday. Though northern Maine should stay cold enough for snow on Friday. As we track in rain, temperatures warm to the 40s and low 50s for the end of the week.

We even stay mild for the weekend with highs in the low 40s both days. Colder air returns for the end of the 10-day with highs in the 30s.